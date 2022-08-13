International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after buying an additional 467,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after acquiring an additional 768,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

