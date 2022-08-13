Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 78,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 32,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.9 %

ICE stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.68. 1,971,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.