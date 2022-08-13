Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Up 24.8% in July

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of INTR traded up 0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 229,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,073. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.10 and a 12 month high of 4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

