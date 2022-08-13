Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

