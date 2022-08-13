Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $22,319.04 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $22,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Michele Murgel sold 1,056 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $16,917.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $21,424.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $12,595.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $12,541.44.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 417.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

