Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $22,319.04 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $22,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Michele Murgel sold 1,056 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $16,917.12.
- On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $21,424.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $12,595.20.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $19,328.75.
- On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $12,541.44.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $40.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $3,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 417.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.