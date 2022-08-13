Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Anne Fortin Sells 350 Shares

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$192.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$183.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. Intact Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$158.00 and a 12-month high of C$193.99.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.9300005 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Intact Financial

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$214.21.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.