Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 739,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,803. The firm has a market cap of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.81.
Insider Activity at Inspired Entertainment
In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 575.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
