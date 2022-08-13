Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The company had a trading volume of 739,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,803. The firm has a market cap of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 575.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

