Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INSE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 739,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,803. The company has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 309,201 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

