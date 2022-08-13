Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
INSE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 739,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,803. The company has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.81.
In other news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 309,201 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
