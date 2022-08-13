Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 216,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,742. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,883 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.92 per share, with a total value of $1,886,789.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,779,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,620,261.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 218,883 shares of company stock worth $21,398,789. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 45.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $379,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $313,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

