Insider Selling: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) COO Sells 46,700 Shares of Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SSNC opened at $62.71 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

