Insider Selling: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Sells $14,503.50 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $14,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,516.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

