Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Sells $381,930.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NV5 Global Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

