Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $235,143.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,183.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GO traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $40.51. 2,220,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

