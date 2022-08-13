Insider Selling: FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Director Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Rating) Director Peter Joseph Marshall sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$16,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,050.

FPX Nickel Stock Performance

FPX Nickel Corp has a 1 year low of C$56.48 and a 1 year high of C$0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 target price on FPX Nickel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp, formerly First Point Minerals Corp, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. The Company operates in the exploration of mineral properties segment. The Company operates in Canada and Honduras.

