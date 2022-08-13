Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total value of C$342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,618,600.

FirstService Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FirstService stock traded up C$5.57 on Friday, hitting C$177.88. 59,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,030. The stock has a market cap of C$7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$162.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$170.16. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$145.76 and a 52-week high of C$256.01.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.