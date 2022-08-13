Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 14,326 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEGet Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Glen Griffiths sold 645 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $9,313.80.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

BE opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.