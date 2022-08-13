Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 14,326 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Glen Griffiths sold 645 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $9,313.80.

BE opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

