Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.