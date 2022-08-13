Insider Buying: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.