Insider Buying: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Major Shareholder Buys $7,525,000.00 in Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $7,525,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,835,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,424,855.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $276.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.52. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 152.1% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTX shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

