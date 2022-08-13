Insider Buying: Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Acquires $42,812.50 in Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) EVP Charles C. Ingram bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,026 shares in the company, valued at $754,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

CASH opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $89,799,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,116 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 191,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after buying an additional 160,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.