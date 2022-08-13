Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Acquires C$33,430.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,407,745.29.
James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00.
Parkland Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$33.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Featured Stories
