Insider Buying: Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Director Acquires C$33,430.00 in Stock

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,407,745.29.

James Pantelidis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 30th, James Pantelidis purchased 9,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00.

Parkland Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$33.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$31.18 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.90.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

