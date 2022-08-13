Insider Buying: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Purchases $20,094.52 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Ruth Porat acquired 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.58 per share, for a total transaction of $20,094.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,736.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

