Insider Buying: Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU – Get Rating) insider Brian Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,600.00 ($7,412.59).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Johnson bought 100,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$5,300.00 ($3,706.29).

On Monday, August 1st, Brian Johnson bought 3,764 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$191.96 ($134.24).

On Tuesday, July 26th, Brian Johnson bought 13,038 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$782.28 ($547.05).

On Wednesday, July 20th, Brian Johnson purchased 116,162 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,969.72 ($4,873.93).

On Thursday, June 16th, Brian Johnson purchased 160,441 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.33 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,176,353.41 ($822,624.76).

Antilles Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Antilles Gold Company Profile

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. Its flagship project is the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cubal. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

