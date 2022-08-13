Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Down 65.7% in July

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,877,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest Stock Performance
Shares of INQD stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 1,626,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,538. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
