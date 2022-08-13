Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Down 65.7% in July

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,877,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest Stock Performance

Shares of INQD stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 1,626,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,538. Indoor Harvest has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on providing production platforms, mechanical systems, and complete custom designed build outs for controlled environment agriculture and building integrated agriculture for the cannabis industry. The company also provides consulting and other services. Indoor Harvest Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.