Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as low as C$3.50. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 7,341 shares traded.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,859.04. The firm has a market cap of C$93.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.69 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Indigo Books & Music

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

