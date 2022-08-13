Impossible Finance Market Cap Tops $798,141.72 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $798,141.72 and approximately $371.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014921 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038703 BTC.
Impossible Finance Coin Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
