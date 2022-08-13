Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
IMO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.55.
Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.