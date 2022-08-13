Imperial Capital Begins Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Holley by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Holley by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Holley by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Holley by 35.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.