Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Illumina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.45.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $208.33 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.