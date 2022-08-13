Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Illumina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.45.
Illumina Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of Illumina stock opened at $208.33 on Friday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3,471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after buying an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
