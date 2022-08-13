Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after buying an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after buying an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $532,645,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock opened at $208.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

