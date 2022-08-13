Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $217.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average of $204.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.