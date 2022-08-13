Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $204.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $217.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average of $204.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.