Ignis (IGNIS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43,581.00

Ignis (IGNIS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Ignis has a market cap of $4.72 million and $43,581.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ignis has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Ignis coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ignis Profile
Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ignis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.
