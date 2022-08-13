IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.38.

Shares of IDXX opened at $396.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

