IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDACORP Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IDA traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. 161,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.