ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Cut to $225.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $171.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.60 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $158.60 and a 12 month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 662.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,395,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,177,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

