IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Benchmark

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $175.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. StockNews.com cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $158.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

