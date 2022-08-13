IAA (NYSE:IAA) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE IAA opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.58. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IAA by 251.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in IAA by 334.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

