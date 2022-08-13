i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $31.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.6 %

IIIV opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $822.55 million, a PE ratio of -38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.