Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Hywin

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hywin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hywin worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hywin alerts:

Hywin Stock Performance

Shares of Hywin stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.28. 36,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. Hywin has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, and equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.