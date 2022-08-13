HyperCash Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $431,629.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,358.50 or 0.99895333 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00230335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00145576 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00267434 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00057265 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004687 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

