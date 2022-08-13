HYCON (HYC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $342,968.49

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $342,968.49 and $32,999.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001466 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

