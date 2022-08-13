Huobi Token (HT) Trading Up 18.9% Over Last Week

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00021387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $804.09 million and approximately $27.23 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,426.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00128635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064193 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,920,626 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

