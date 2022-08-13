Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $220,476.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $953.86 million and approximately $220,476.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $24,476.52 or 0.99871931 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015074 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038738 BTC.
Huobi BTC Coin Profile
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.
Huobi BTC Coin Trading
