Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $220,476.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $953.86 million and approximately $220,476.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $24,476.52 or 0.99871931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

