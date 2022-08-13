HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$426.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.26 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.28-$2.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.60.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.59. The company had a trading volume of 375,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,457. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.