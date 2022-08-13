HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.50-$0.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.60.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $387.59. The stock had a trading volume of 375,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,457. HubSpot has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,700 shares of company stock worth $7,281,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.