H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 97.5% in July

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the July 15th total of 307,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRUFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

HRUFF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 15,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Further Reading

