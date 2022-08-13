Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.64 billion-$5.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.57.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,392,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,625. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,191 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,485,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,268,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9,759.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,169 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

