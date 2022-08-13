Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $122,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $236.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

