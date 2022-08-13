Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $297.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.