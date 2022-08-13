Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Danaher Price Performance
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
