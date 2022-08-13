Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $76,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,723 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in V.F. by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 0.1 %

VFC stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $80.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.06.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

